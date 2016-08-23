Majority of Afghans support semi-presidential system: survey report

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 11:58 am

The majority of the Afghan people want a change in the current presidential system in the country and want a president and prime minister, according to a new survey report by the Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS).

Amin Ahmadi of AISS who was presenting the survey findings told reporters in Kabul today that 51 percent of the Afghan people want to see a change in the system.

He said a broad spectrum of the people were interviewed during the survey which focused on the importance of the constitution of Afghanistan.

According to the survey report, around 39 percent of the Afghan people want a parliamentary system while 19 percent others have said they want a federal system installed in the country.

Around half of the survey participants have said they want a prime minister installed, the report said, adding that 9 percent of the people want the authorities of the president to be increased.

In the meantime, more than 93 percent of the peole have emphasized on the importance of the constitution, saying the constitution has ensured people’s participation in the local governance.

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah thanked AISS for conducting a thorough survey on Afhganistan’s constitution.

Abdullah further added that Afghanistan’s constitution is one of its greatest achievements since the withdrawal of the Soviet forces from the country.

Established in October 2012, the Afghanistan Institute for Strategic Studies (AISS) aims to create an intellectual space for addressing strategic issues pertaining to Afghanistan in the wider regional and international contexts.

