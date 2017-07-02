Major Taliban offensive repulsed in the strategic Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Sun Jul 02 2017, 2:57 pm

A major Taliban offensive on the strategic Kunduz province has been repulsed by the Afghan national defense and security forces, inflicting heavy loss on the Taliban insurgents.

According to the local government officials, the Taliban insurgents launched a coordinated attack on Dasht-e-Archi district earlier on Saturday, targeting the district from several angles.

The officials further added that the attack was repulsed by the Afghan security forces who were on alert regarding the possible attack.

The provincial government media office in a statement also confirmed the attack and said at least fourteen insurgents were killed after the Afghan forces responded to the Taliban fire.

The statement further added that several key commanders of the group were among those killed and at least nine others were wounded.

The key Taliban figures killed during the gun battle have been identified as Ismail Fidayi, Qari Jalat, Nazir Ahmad, Mawlavi Ghafar, and Sher Alam who originally hailed from Badakhshan province and were sent to Kunduz for the attack.

The other militants killed during the clashes have been identified as Janatullah, commander Mohammad Agha also famous as Mudasir, Qari Zia-ul-Haq, Qari Nader, Zakir, Ahmad, Mohammadullah, Sedaqat, and Ibrahim who originally hailed from the same district of Dasht-e-Archi, while Qari Imam who was killed during the clashes was hailing from Imam Sahib district, the statement said.

The provincial government also added that the security forces did not suffer any casualties during the clashes.

In the meantime, the Taliban group claim that several security personnel were killed or wounded during the offensive, a claim which has been rejected by the local officials.

