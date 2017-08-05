Major Taliban offensive in Helmand ends after almost 48 hours of gun battle

By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 05 2017, 6:08 pm

A major offensive by the Taliban insurgents on Greshk district in southern Helmand province ended after almost 48 hours of heavy gun battle.

According to the local government officials, the Taliban insurgents launched the attack late on Thursday night by detonating several car bombs and using Humvee armored personnel carriers to storm the district compound and security posts.

The officials are saying that four of the insurgents had taken position in a market in Greshk district after the attack and were eliminated carefully in a bid to prevent casualties to the local residents and property damage.

The officials further added that the four insurgents entered the market compound on Friday morning hours after the attack was and were armed with light and heavy including rocket launchers.

According to the officials, the security forces carefully cleared the building and managed to eliminate all four remaining militants at around 12 am local time.

The provincial government media office in a statement said a RPG rocket launcher, two AK-47 rifles, one communication device, 15 hand grenades, 15 RPG rockets, one vehicle, and the dead bodies of the insurgents were left in the area.

The statement further added that situation is normal in Greshk district at the moment and the security forces are in full control of the district.

According to the provincial government, more than 50 insurgents have been killed and dozens more have been wounded since they launched the attack late on Thursday night but the offensive was repulsed by the security forces with the support of the airpower.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS