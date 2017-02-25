Major ski competition organized to pay tribute to fallen Afghan NDS forces

By Khaama Press - Sat Feb 25 2017, 5:54 pm

A major ski competition was organized in the central Bamyan province of Afghanistan to pay tribute to fallen soldiers of the National Directorate of Security (NDS).

The competition was organized in three stages, for the youths, youngsters, and girls.

The Afghanistan National Directorate of Security (NDS) financially sponsored the competition where more than 70 athletes participated.

The competition was inaugurated by the provincial governor’s spokesman Abdul Rahman Ahmadi and Syed Zamanuddin Sadat, the provincial deputy chief of the NDS for sports and physical fitness.

The participants of the competition paid tribute to the fallen NDS forces and hailed their sacrifices and devotion to ensure for security and stability across the country.

Calling Bamyan a symbol of unity, devotion, and peace and stability, Mr. Sadat said the National Directorate of Security remains committed to financially support the Oqab ski club in a bid to help support the ski competitions in this province.

The competition concluded with Nasrullah son of Ahmad Ali winning the first position, Mujtaba son of Aslam second position, and Mujtaba son of Haji Hassan third position among the youth athletes.

Sahat daughter of Mohammad Afzal secured first position, Zahra daughter of Mohammad Ewaz second position, and Rehana daughter of Mohammad Daud third position among the female athletes.

On the youngsters side, Yahya son of Raza secured first position, Mujtaba son of Abdul Hussain second position, and Mateen son of Najeebullah third position.

