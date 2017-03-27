Major operations ‘Khalid’ to be launched soon to retake lost areas: Jahid

By Khaama Press - Mon Mar 27 2017, 4:03 pm

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) will launch a major counter-terrorism operation under the name of Khalid to retake the lost areas.

The Minister of Interior Taj Mohammad Jahid informed regarding the plan as was he was briefing the lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga.

Jahid was among the three top security officials summoned regarding the recent security incidents and deteriorating security situation.

He said necessary preparations have been done to launch the operations as he insisted that the operations will also focus on cutting the supply routes of the militants.

Jahid further added that the government is working on a four-year plan and the number of the Special Forces will be increased in key provinces, including Nangarhar, Herat, and Kunduz.

The minister also added that the government is planning to further boost the intelligence capabilities of the security forces.

In other parts of his briefing, Jahid said the Afghan police forces have managed to discover and deal with 14,972 criminal incidents and 600 terrorist related plots have been thwarted as 2,600 suspects have been arrested overall.

He also briefed the lawmakers regarding the ongoing efforts to bring reforms in the ministry and step up fight against corruption.

The security officials were summoned after recent deadly incidents in capital Kabul and other major cities, districts and provinces during the recent months.

