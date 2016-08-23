Major housing project inaugurated in Kabul

By Khaama Press - Tue Aug 23 2016, 10:21 pm

The Khushal Khan housing project was inaugurated in Kabul city today in the presence of the Minister of Urban Development and Housing Syed Sadat Mansoor Naderi.

The inauguration ceremony was also attended by Deputy Ministers of Urban Development and Housing, advisers, and a number of the lawmakers from the Lower House of the Parliament.

Mr. Naderi hailed the project officials and workers as well as the contractors involved in the project, saying the inauguration of the project is a major step towards his commitments for the completion of the incomplete projects.

He said the other projects including the Al-Qasaba project which is being constructed with the financial support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Mr. Naderi also informed regarding the practical launch of construction of 10,000 residential units being constructed with the support of China and an additional 1,000 units with the support of Qatar.

He also encouraged the private sector to take part in the construction of the housing projects and hoped that the implementation of the projects with the private sector will help build an economic momentum in the country.

Khushal Khan housing project which consists of 312 apartments in 8 blocks with 10 stories, was due to be completed earlier in April but the project was delayed due to administrative issues.

