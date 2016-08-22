Main bridge totally destroyed by Taliban in Kunduz province

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 22 2016, 1:06 pm

The Taliban militants have totally destroyed one of the main bridges connecting the northern provinces with the main Sher Khan port in north of Afghanistan.

According to the local security officials, the main Alchin bridge was totally destroyed by the Taliban militants in Kunduz late on Sunday night.

A commander of the Afghan armed forces in north Gen. Sher Aziz Kamalwal said the bridge has been totally destroyed and no vehicle can pass through the bridge at the moment.

The main Alchin bridge had 300 meters of lenght and was connecting the northern provinces with the Sher Khan port that was one of the main connecting points between the northern provinces and the Central Asian states.

The Taliban militants captured the control of the key Khanabad district earlier this week but the Afghan forces pushed the militants out of the district shortly after it was captured.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) recaptured the control of the key Khanabad district in northern Kunduz province late on Saturday evening, hours after fierce clashes that erupted following the fall of the district.

Kunduz has been witnessing deteriorating security situation in the past one year amid rampt Taliban-led insurgency across the country.

The Taliban insurgents have intensified attacks on Kunduz province and launched numerous attacks on key districts of the province during the past several months.

Taliban militants also attempted for several times to take control of the strategic Kunduz city which was briefly captured by the group last year.

