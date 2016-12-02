Magnetic bomb explosion leaves 3 wounded in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 02 2016, 6:12 pm

At least 3 people were wounded in a magnetic bomb explosion in West of Kabul city earlier this evening, security officials said.

The officials further added that the incident took place in the 3rd police district of the city after a magnetic bomb planted in a police vehicle went off in Golayi Dawa Khana area of the city.

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the incident.

This comes as two rockets landed in the vicinity of key diplomatic area in Shashdarak area of the city late on Wednesday night.

The officials confirmed Thursday that the rocket attack did not incur any casualties to the local residents or security forces.

Earlier, a deadly suicide attack targeted a mosque in the west of Kabul city ten days ago, leaving at least 32 people dead and scores of others wounded.

The loyalists of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group claimed responsibility behind the attack.

The attack on Baqir-ul-Olum mosque took place almost one and half month after a similar attack ripped through a shrine in Kabul city, leaving at least 18 dead and several others wounded.

