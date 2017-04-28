Local officials in Badakhshan reject fall of Zebak district

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 28 2017, 9:51 pm

The local government officials in northeastern Badakhshan province have rejected the fall of Zebak district.

Deputy provincial governor Gul Mohammad Bedar said the district has not fallen to Taliban control but admitted that heavy clashes are underway in this district.

He said reports regarding the fall of the district are absolutely baseless but added that heavy clashes are underway around one kilometer near the district administrative compound.

This comes as the Taliban group spokesman Zabiullah Mujahid earlier said that the fighters of the group have managed to take control of the district.

The claim by the Taliban spokesman comes as the group announced its spring offensive in the early hours of Friday morning.

However, the Ministry of Defense officials said the Afghan forces are fully prepared to respond to the psychological war of the war the Taliban group.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) spokesman Gen. Dawlat Waziri said the latest spring offensive announced by the Taliban will only lead to destruction and casualties of the innocent civilians in the country.

Gen. Waziri further added that the Afghan security forces will utilize all the available resources to thwart the plots laid by the Taliban under the name of Mansoori operations in a bid to ensure the protection of the national sovereignty of the country.

He said the Afghan forces are committed to any kind of sacrifices to ensure peace and stability for the people of Afghanistan.

Badakshan is among the relatively volatile provinces in northeastern Afghanistan which has witnessed growing violence, mainly due to Taliban-led insurgency during the recent years.

