Leidos confirms receiving $728 million contract in support of Afghan Air Force

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 28 2017, 3:54 pm

A leading science and technology company, Leodos, has confirmed the company has received a contract in support of the Afghan Air Force worth around $728 million.

“Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), a FORTUNE 500® science and technology company, was awarded a prime contract by the U.S. Army to support the Afghanistan Air Force (AAF) and Special Mission Wing (SMW) helicopter and fixed-wing fleets,” the company said in a statement.

The statement further added that work will be performed in Kabul, Afghanistan, with an estimated completion date of May 31, 2020 at a total potential contract value up to $728 million.

“Through the Afghanistan Contractor Logistics Support contract, Leidos will deliver all flight operations, maintenance, and logistics, and will provide mentoring for the AAF and SMW to operate and maintain aircraft. Leidos has applied its logistics and operations expertise in Afghanistan to support the AAF and SMW, while also providing aviation services to the customer,” the statement added.

“This award reflects our commitment to the customer’s mission,” said Leidos Defense & Intelligence President Tim Reardon. “We look forward to continuing to provide superior flight operations, maintenance, logistics, and mentoring expertise.”

Leidos is a FORTUNE 500® science and technology solutions and services leader working to solve the world’s toughest challenges in the defense, intelligence, homeland security, civil, and health markets.

This comes as the Afghan government with the support of its international allies and NATO has stepped up efforts to boost the capabilities of Afghan national defense and security forces, particularly the Afghan Air Force.

The Embraer Defense & Security on Wednesday announced that the company in partnership with the Sierra Nevada Corporation will build six new light attack aircraft of A-29 Super Tucano type for the Afghan Air Force.

“Sierra Nevada Corporation (SNC) and its partner Embraer Defense & Security have received orders from the U.S. Air Force’s (USAF) A-29 Afghanistan Program for six more A-29 Super Tucano aircraft,” the company said in a statement.

The statement further added that the A-29 is used to conduct advanced flight training, aerial reconnaissance, and other A-29 Afghanistan Program operations. Production of these six new aircraft is to start immediately in Jacksonville, Florida and brings to 26 the total number of aircraft provided to the Program.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS