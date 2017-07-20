Latest political coalitions mainly seeking power share, says Hekmatyar

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 20 2017, 2:47 pm

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami Gulbuddin Hekmatyar in his latest remarks has said the new political coalitions or fronts are formed mainly to seek share in the power.

Hekmatyar made the remarks during a meeting with a group of the youths of the country in his residence.

He said the political leaders should admit their failures and respond to the demands of the people rather blaming each.

According to Hezb-e-Islami leader, the political coalitions should not be formed to counter each other and stand against each other but must have specific perspectives and slogans which should not reflect their personal interests.

Hekmatyar further added that Hezb-e-Islami will support any movement or coalition that is formed for bring peace and stability, end the violence and conflict, and ensure the Islamic values are protected.

He once again called on the political leaders for unity and ending the differences in a bid to take the county out of a deadlock.

The Hezb-e-Islami leader also insisted that only Afghans can resolve the differences and issues among each other and there should be no expectations from the outsiders and neighbors to assist in this regard.

Hekmatyar also called on the youths of the country to step efforts for bring peace and stability and unity in the country.

The leader of Hezb-e-Islami was apparently gesturing towards the new political coalition among Gen. Adbul Rashid Dostum, the first vice president, Ata Mohammad Noor, the provincial governor of Balkh and Jamiat-e-Islami party, and Haji Mohammad Mohaqiq, the second deputy chief executive and leader of Wahdat-e-Islami party.

