Late night explosion rocked Kabul as twin blasts left 30 dead

By Khaama Press - Tue Sep 06 2016, 6:42 am

A heavy explosion was heard in the center of Kabul city late on Monday night, hours after back to back explosions left at least 30 people dead and over 90 wounded.

The security sources said the explosion was caused due to a Vehicle-borne Improvised Explosive Device (VBIED) which was detonated in Shahr-e-Naw area of the city.

The sources further added that sporadic gunfire was also heard following the explosion which was likely carried out by a suicide bomber.

According to the preliminary reports the target of the explosion was a guesthouse but there are no reports regarding the casualties so far.

Earlier twin explosions rocked the city close to the Ministry of Defense compound, leaving at least 30 people with majority of the victims said to be security personnel.

The attack was initially launched by an Improvised Explosive Device and a suicide bomber targeted the gathering shortly after the first blast.

The Taliban group claimed responsibility behind the incident.

