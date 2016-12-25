Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami group chief survives insider attack in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 25 2016, 9:53 am

The group leader of Pakistan’s Lashkar-e-Jhangvi Al-Alami group has survived an insider attack involving a member of the group in southern Afghanistan, it has been reported.

According to the spokesman of the group Ali Bin Sufyan the incident took place in southern Zabul province after a member of the group opened fire on Yousuf Mansoor Khurasani.

Sufyan told The Associated Press that the attacker was killed by the retaliatory fire of Khurasani’s bodyguard.

According to reports, the group is involved in some of the deadly attacks in Pakistan, including an attack on Quetta police academy.

Lashkar-e-Jhangvi originated in 1996 as an offshoot of the Sipah-e-Sahaba Pakistan (SSP), an anti-Shia militant organization.

The group is mainly involved in targeting the Shiite minority in Pakistan but its Al-Alami group offshoot is believed to be conducting attacks mainly against the Pakistani government.

The group has been designated as a terrorist organized by Pakistan and several western countries including the United States and United Kingdom.

The United States designated Lashkar-e-Jhangvi a foreign terrorist organization in 2003.

