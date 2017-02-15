Large cache of ammunition, rockets, explosives seized in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Wed Feb 15 2017, 12:01 pm

A large cache of ammunition, rockets, and explosives was discovered and seized in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

Provincial police spokesman Gen. Hazrat Hussain Mashriqwal said the cache was discovered during an operation in Behsud district.

He said the cache included 15 rounds of Improvised Explosive Device (IED) and 250 rounds of various types of heavy and light ammunition, including rockets.

Mashriqwal further added that RPG rockets, BM-1 rocket, Dshk machine gun and various other types of bullets were seized by the security forces.

According to Mashriqwal, the operation was conducted by the Counter-terrorism Unit of Nangarhar police commandment.

The militants were looking to transfer the ammunition and explosives to Jalalabad city for a series of terrorist attacks, Mashriqwal added.

He said no suspect has been arrested in connection to the discovery of the cache but an operation is underway to arrest the militants who were keeping the explosives and were planning attacks in the city.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

