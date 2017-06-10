Kunduz police administrative deputy rescued a year after kidnapped by Taliban

By Khaama Press - Sat Jun 10 2017, 3:42 pm

The Kunduz police former administrative deputy chief Wahidullah Begzad was rescued from the Taliban captivity almost a year after he was taken hostage during an ambush by the Taliban insurgents.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Mr. Begzad was rescued during an operation of the security forces conducted in Imam Sahib district.

The statement further added that Mr. Begzad was kept in Ismail village and was rescued as the Afghan forces were busy conducting clearance operations against the Taliban insurgents.

Begzad was kidnapped by the Taliban insurgents day after a senior Taliban leader was arrested by the Afghan security forces.

He was travelling in Kunduz-Takhar highway in Imam Sahib district when the Taliban insurgents launched an ambush and took him away to an unknown location.

The highway going through Kunduz is considered as one of the main highways in northern Afghanistan which connects northeastern Takhar with Badakhshan and Kunduz provinces.

The anti-government armed militants are usually threatening the highway by conducting insurgency activities, mainly in Kunduz province where the Taliban insurgents are having a widespread presence.

