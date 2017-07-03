Kunduz PC issues warnings and deadline to govt regarding deteriorating situation

By Khaama Press - Mon Jul 03 2017, 2:44 pm

The Provincial Council in northern Kunduz province of Afghanistan has set a deadline of a week to take immediate actions regarding the deteriorating security situation of the province, warning that failure to do so will result to large demonstrations and rallies.

The members of the Provincial Council told reporters that the provincial government and security officials have failed to ensure security for the residents of Kunduz.

The Provincial Council Chief Amiruddin Wali said they have repeatedly raised their voice regarding the growing violence and instability in the province but the local officials have failed to listen to their demands which prove their inefficiency to serve the people.

He also added that the Provincial Council member demand immediate removal of the government and security officials who have failed to properly do their duties.

According to Wali, the central government has been given a deadline of a week to take actions and remove the inefficient officials or they will organize large demonstrations and rallies.

However, the local security officials are saying that necessary steps have been taken since last five months to ensure the security of the province.

In the meantime, the local residents are saying that criminal incidents involving murders, kidnappings, and armed robberies are on the rise, mainly having links with the growing numbers of irresponsible armed individuals besides the province faces growing threats by the anti-government armed militant groups.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS