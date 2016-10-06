Kunduz fight demonstrate importance of training Afghan forces: Stoltenberg

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 06 2016, 8:56 am

The NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg highlighted that the recent fighting in Kunduz and southern Helmand provinces demonstrates the importance of training local Afghan forces.

Stoltenberg made the remarks in Brussels as he was attending a major conference hosted by the Afghan government and the European Union.

Reaffirming the alliance’s support to Afghanistan, Stoltenberg paid tribute to the bravery of Afghan security forces and all those serving as part of NATO’s Resolute Support Mission.

He encouraged the international community to continue to support the government of Afghanistan and urged the Afghan leadership to stand strong and united, and implement necessary reforms.

Focusing on recent peace efforts, Mr. Stoltenberg said he was greatly encouraged by the agreement between the Afghan Government and Hezb-i-Islami. “This is an important step forward in the peace and reconciliation process and essential for a credible long-term peace deal,” he added.

The Taliban militants launched a coordinated attack on the strategic Kunduz city earlier this week but the Afghan forces managed to repulse the attack although there are reports of sporadic clashes underway in the skirts of the city.

The Afghan security officials are saying that the clearance operations are slowly being implemented as the militants have taken positions in public places and residential areas.

