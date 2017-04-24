Killings on the rise in presence of US and their false actions: Karzai

By Khaama Press - Mon Apr 24 2017, 10:59 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has once again slammed the United States days after declaring a hard stance against the US presence in the country, saying killings are on the rise in the presence of the US and their false actions.

Karzai made the remarks during a meeting with the Chinese Ambassador to Afghanistan Yao Jing.

According to a statement released by the Office of the Former President, the two sides discussed the current situation of the country during the meeting.

The statement further added that the former President expressed regarding the attempts being made to spark ethnic tensions among the Afghan people.

He said the regional countries should assist Afghanistan and must let US to destroy the country because of its goals and turn Afghanistan into its rivalry ground.

This comes as the former President vowed to step up efforts in a bid to oust the US military from the country following the massive airstrike in Achin Nangarhar against ISIS terrorists involving the non-nuclear GBU-43 bomb.

He slammed the government for allowing the US forces to carry out the strike and insisted that the move would be a national treason if the government had approved the use of the massive bomb.

Karzai also endorsed the relations between the Taliban group and Russia, emphasizing that the Taliban group has influence in almost 50 per cent of the Afghan soil and that the world powers have no choice but to have relations with the Taliban group.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS