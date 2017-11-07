Killing of diplomat could have implications on Pak-Afghan ties: Zardari

By Khaama Press - Tue Nov 07 2017, 3:19 pm

The chairman of Pakistan People’s Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari has warned that the killing of a diplomat by gunmen in Afghanistan could have implications on Pak-Afghan ties.

Strongly condemning the attack on the Pakistani consulate worker in Nangahrar province of Afghanistan, Zardari said the attack is both shocking and dangerous.

Insisting that the protection and security of the diplomats is the responsibility of the Afghan government, he said the murder of the diplomat was a matter of serious public concern, with implications for bilateral ties between the two countries.

Zardari called on the Afghan authorities to immediately launch a thorough investigation regarding the incident.

The incident took place in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan late on Monday afternoon.

The local officials are saying that the consulate staff was shot dead by the gunmen riding a motorcycle.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed the incident and said the deceased individual has been identified as Nara Iqbal who was also famous as Rana.

Khogyani further added that the man was serving in the visa section of the consulate and was not a diplomat.

He said Iqbal had left the consulate compound without informing the security staff and was busy in shopping when two armed individuals opened fire on him.

