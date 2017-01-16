Kidnapped ICRC foreign staff released after 4 weeks in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Jan 16 2017, 9:15 am

A foreign staff of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) was released almost four months after he was kidnapped in North of Afghanistan.

“An ICRC staff member who was abducted on 19 December 2016 in Kunduz province, has been released and is now with the ICRC team in Kunduz,” according to a statement by ICRC.

The statement further added that the staff member was abducted while travelling from the ICRC office in Kunduz to the Sub-delegation in Mazar-i-Sharif.

“While three other colleagues were left unharmed, he was taken and held for almost 4 weeks,” the statement added.

“We are relieved and grateful that Juan Carlos is now back with us, safe and sound,” said the ICRC head of delegation in Afghanistan, Monica Zanarelli. “His abduction was a terrible ordeal for him, as well as for his family, friends and colleagues.”

“Our priority now is Juan Carlos’ well-being and getting him home to his family. We would ask everyone to respect his, and his family’s, privacy at this time,” Zanarelli said.

No further details were given regarding the circumstances surrounding Carlos’s abduction and his released with ICRC saying “The ICRC will not comment on the identity of the abductors, their motives or the details of the release.”

No group including the Taliban insurgents has so far claimed responsibility behind the abduction of the ICRC staff.

