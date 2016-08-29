Kidnapped Australian aid worker released in Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 29 2016, 8:41 am

An Australian aid worker was released four months after she went missing in Jalalabad city, the provincial capital of eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The authorities in Australia informed regarding the release of Kerry Jane Wilson on Monday but no further details were given regarding the circumstance surrounding her release.

Julie Bishop, the foreign minister of Australia, thanked the Afghan authorities for securing the release of the aid worker.

“”I confirm that Kerry Jane Wilson, who was abducted in Afghanistan in April this year, has been released, and she is now safe and well. I am relieved for Kerry Jane, and her family with whom I have remained in close contact,” Bishop said.

Ms Bishop further added “I deeply appreciate the work of the authorities in Afghanistan whose support and assistance facilitated her release, as well as Australian consular staff who continue to provide assistance to Ms Wilson and her family.”

No group including the Taliban militants has so far claimed responsibility for the abduction of the aid worker. However, it is believed that her abductors were likely local criminals interested in making money rather than hardcore extremists such as Taliban.

“To protect those who remain captive or face the risk of kidnapping in Afghanistan and elsewhere, the Government will not comment on the circumstances of Kerry Jane’s release. Her family has asked for privacy,” Ms Bishop said.

