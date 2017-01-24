Kidnapped Afghan policemen kill 5 Taliban militants in Baghlan

By Khaama Press - Tue Jan 24 2017, 2:34 pm

Two Afghan policemen have broken a Taliban cell in northern Baghlan province of Afghanistan, leaving at least 5 militants dead.

According to the local government officials, the policemen were kept in a cell in Barak district.

Provincial police spokesman Zabiullah Shuja said the two policemen managed to break the Taliban jail after snatching the weapon of them and opening fire on the others.

He said at least five militants were killed and a clash a broke out after the other policemen arrived to support the two captives.

According to Shuja, the clash between the two sides continued for at least three hours.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This is not the first time the kidnapped members of the Afghan security forces have broken the Taliban cell.

An Afghan National Army (ANA) soldier killed at least five Taliban insurgents after he was kidnapped in eastern Ghazni province of Afghanistan late in 2014.

The local officials said the soldier had also lost his life during the clash with the Taliban insurgents.

According to the officials, the soldier was abducted while he was his way from Kandahar province to capital Kabul by traveling through the restive Ghazni province.

