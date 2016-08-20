Khanabad district in Kunduz has reportedly fallen to Taliban control

August 26, 2016
By Khaama Press - Sat Aug 20 2016, 9:12 am

Taliban mulling peace talksThe Khanabad district in the restive Kunduz province has reportedly fallen to Taliban control following fierce clashes.

The clashes resulted into the closure of the main highway connecting Kunduz with the northeastern Takhar province.

A local lawmaker and other officials have confirmed the fall of the district into the hands of Taliban.

The fall of the district into the hands of Taliban comes as the group intensified attacks on Kunduz province and launched numerous attacks on key districts of the province during the past several months.

Taliban militants also attempted for several times to take control of the strategic Kunduz city which was briefly captured by the group last year.

