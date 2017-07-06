Khalilzad doubts Pakistan will act against Haqqani network and Taliban

By Khaama Press - Thu Jul 06 2017, 9:01 pm

The former US ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad doubts the Pakistani military will act against the Haqqani terrorist network and Taliban leadership.

Khalilzad made the remarks in reaction to the agreement on joint efforts to fight against the terrorist groups along and on both sides of the Durand Line.

“AF/Pak coordinated counter/terror operations? Will see if Paks move against Haqqanis and Talibs,” Khalilzad said in a Twitter post.

Khalilzad further added “Are the Paks serious?or another attempt at deceiving US to avoid pressure. US must remain skiptical & vigilant.”

This comes as the former Afghan intelligence chief Rahmatullah Nabil earlier said expressed concerns that the agreement which has secretly been reached will once again offer concessions to Pakistan.

“It seems @ARG_AFG once again signed a secret agreement with PAK & give unilateral concessions to PAK again. AFG public should know d detail,” Nabil said in a Twitter post.

The Afghan government has said it agrees with the proposal for the joint operations with Pakistan along the Durand Line.

The Afghan officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other parts of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

The Afghan officials earlier said that the deadly explosion near the embassy of Germany in Kabul was plotted by the Haqqani network in Pakistan, although the leaders of the network and the Taliban have rejected their role in the devastating attack that killed over one hundred and fifty people.

