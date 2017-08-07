Key Taliban leader ‘Zarqawi’ killed during clashes in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 07 2017, 4:16 pm

A key Taliban leader who was famous as ‘Zarqawi’ was killed during the clashes with the security forces in eastern Nangarhar province.

The provincial government media office in a statement said clashes between the Taliban insurgents and the security forces broke out in Khogyani district earlier today, inflicting casualties to both sides.

The statement further added that two Taliban insurgents including one of their key commanders identified as Nematullah also famous as Zarqawi were killed.

At least two Taliban insurgents were also wounded during the clashes, the statement said, adding that the incident took place in Hakimabad area of Khogyani district at around 7 am local time.

The provincial government also added that a member of the Afghan national police also lost his life during the clashes.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

This comes as an anti-ISIS as well as anti-Taliban operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

