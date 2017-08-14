Key Taliban leader assassinated by his own guards in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Mon Aug 14 2017, 12:44 pm

A key provincial leader of the Taliban insurgents was assassinated by his own guards in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement confirmed that the incident took place late on Thursday night in the vicinity of Khogyani district.

The statement further added that a total of five Taliban insurgents including their local leader was killed in the attack.

The slain Taliban leader has been identified as Fazal Subhan also famous as Kaka who was shot dead along with four of his companions in Khogyani district.

According to Nangarhar police, Subhan was a key leader of the Taliban group in Khogyani district and was the brother of Mawlavi Nik Mohammad, another senior leader of the Taliban group.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the Taliban insurgents have not commented regarding the report so far.

إangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

The killing of a top Taliban commander, apparently, in an insider attack, comes as an anti-ISIS as well as anti-Taliban operation is underway in Nangarhar to eliminate the presence of ISIS affiliates in this province.

The US forces based in Afghanistan are also providing support to the Afghan forces during the operations, mainly involving airstrikes.

