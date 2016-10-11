Key Taliban leader arrested with Pakistani currency, weapons in Logar

By Ghanizada - Tue Oct 11 2016, 3:10 pm

A key Taliban leader who was channeling funds to the group’s fighters in central Logar province was arrested during a special military operation, the Ministry of Interior (MoI) said Tuesday.

According to a statement by MoI, the Taliban leader Taj Mohammad, was also involved in supplying the militants with weapons and other logistics.

The statement further added Taj Mohammad was arrested during the operation conducted in the vicinity of Charkh district of Logar.

The Afghan security forces confiscated some weapons and Pakistani currency from Taj Mohammad, MoI said, adding that Taj Mohammad was playing a key role in equipping and supporting the group’s fighters in thsi province.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

The arrested of Taj Mohammad comes as the Afghan forces are busy in conducting their annual operation “Shafaq” which was launched in response to Taliban’s spring offensive “Omari Operations”.

The Afghan security officials are saying the annual Shafaq operations mainly focus on eliminating the key leaders of Taliban in a bid to repulse the annual offensive of the group.

