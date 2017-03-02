Key Taliban leader among 6 killed in US drone strike in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Thu Mar 02 2017, 7:35 pm

A key commander of the Taliban group was killed along with his five fighters in a US drone strike in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

According to the local government officials, the militants were targeted on Wednesday afternoon in Chaknoor area of Lalpur district.

Provincial governor’s spokesman Ataullah Khogyani confirmed that a key local leader of the group identified as Elias was killed in the raid.

He said at least five other militants were also killed and another one was wounded in the airstrike.

According to Khogyani, a hideout of the militants a several weapons, ammunition, and explosives were also destroyed.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups including the loyalists of ISIS terrorist group are attempting to expand their foothold in this province.

This comes as the Afghan forces with the support of the US forces based in Afghanistan are busy conducting counter-terrorism operations in some remote districts of Nangarhar under the ongoing Shaheen-25 operations.

The US forces based in Afghanistan resumed their operations against the militants last year after they were granted broader role by the Obama administration.

