Key Taliban group member arrested in capital Kabul

By Khaama Press - Sat Mar 04 2017, 3:24 pm

A key member of the Taliban group was arrested by the Afghan security forces in capital Kabul.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained militant has been identified as Idrees son of Ahmad Gul who was involved in various terrorist related activities in Kabul.

According to a statement by NDS, Idrees was arrested during an operation conducted in Bagrami district of Kabul.

Idrees was recruited by two key Taliban group members Nikmal and Abdullah who are involved in transportation of landmines and explosives.

NDS further added that Idrees was involved in various insurgency activities including bombings and explosions in Bagrami district of Kabul.

The statement by NDS also added that Idrees was specifically involved in bombings in Hussain Khel district that led to the martyrdom of seven Afghan soldiers and destruction of their three vehicles.

The arrest of the key Taliban member comes as the group has been attempting to expand their activities and insurgency in some key cities of the country, including capital Kabul.

The group staged two back to back coordinated suicide attacks in Kabul last week that left at least 22 dead and over one hundred others wounded.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS