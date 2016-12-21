Key Taliban group member among 13 killed in Kunduz city

By Khaama Press - Wed Dec 21 2016, 6:06 pm

A key member of the Taliban group was killed along with at least 12 other militants in the strategic Kunduz city.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) in a statement said “Afghan National Security Forces launched a joint clearance operation in Kunduz city capital of Kunduz province.”

The statement further added “As a result of this joint operation, 13 armed Taliban including Mullah Ramazan a key member of armed Taliban group were killed and 14 others including Mullah Mansour a local commander of armed Taliban were wounded.”

“The clearance operation still continues in insecure villages of Kunduz City,” the statement said, adding that “Also, during this operation, some amount of ammunitions and IEDs seized as well.”

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Kunduz is among the relatively volatile provinces in northern Afghanistan where the Taliban group launched several attacks this year as part of their spring offensive to capture the strategic Kunduz city.

Meanwhile, the Afghan forces are busy conducting their annual ‘Shafaq’ operation which was launched in response to Taliban’s annual spring offensive.

The Afghan security officials are saying that the annual Shafaq operation is being conducted with an aim to eliminate the top leaders of the militant groups .

