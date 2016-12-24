Key Taliban commander leading a group of 30 militants killed in Wardak

By Khaama Press - Sat Dec 24 2016, 3:50 pm

A key commander of the Taliban group who was leading a group of 30 militants in central Maidan Wardak province was killed during an operation of the security forces.

The Ministry of Interior (MoI) said commander Lal Zada who was also famous as Farooq was killed during a special military operation conducted late on Friday night.

MoI said the operation was conducted in Ismail Khel village in Jalrez district.

The Ministry further added that commander Lal Zada was involved in major terrorist activities including coordinated attacks on security posts.

According to MoI, three more militants were also arrested during the operation and some weapons were seized.

The Taliban militants group has not commented regarding the report so far.

Wardak is among the relatively volatile provinces in Central Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents are actively operating in its various districts, including the restive Jalrez.

The group often set up check posts to harass the passengers, kidnap and murder them on Kabul’Kandahar highway that goes through Wardak province.

