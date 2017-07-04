Key Taliban commander arrested in Kabul city

By Khaama Press - Tue Jul 04 2017, 1:01 pm

A key commander of the Taliban group has been arrested in capital Kabul by the Afghan security forces.

The Afghan Intelligence, National Directorate of Security (NDS), said the detained Taliban leader has been identified as Abdul Rahim who was arrested during an operation of the intelligence operatives.

A statement by NDs said the operation was conducted in the vicinity of the 5th police district of the city, leading to the arrest of the key Taliban leader.

The statement further added that Rahim was deployed to capital Kabul to plan, coordinate, and stage attacks in the city during the Eid days.

According to NDS, Rahim was also a member of the Quetta council of the Taliban group and had major role in the previous attacks in southern Uruzgan province.

The Taliban insurgents group has not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as the anti-government armed militant groups have been attempting to stage large scale attacks in the key provinces and cities of the country during the recent months.

Capital Kabul witnessed deadly attacks late in May and earlier in June which resulted into the killing of more than one hundred and fifty people while hundreds more were wounded.

