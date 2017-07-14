Key Pak politician warns Islamabad regarding persistent interference in Afghan affairs

By Khaama Press - Fri Jul 14 2017, 2:35 pm

A key political figure in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa tribal region of Pakistan Mahmood Achakzai has warned Islamabad regarding the persistent interference of Islamabad in the internal affairs of Afghanistan.

Speaking during a gathering in Quetta city, Achakzai said the persistent interferences could have negative consequences that will take Pakistan towards major crisis.

He also warned that such interferences would also have a negative impact and could sabotage the efforts to establish the China and Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC).

This comes as the Afghan officials have long been insisting that the leadership councils of the Taliban group and the notorious Haqqani terrorist network are based in Peshawar, Quetta, and other parts of Pakistan from where they plan and coordinate attacks in Afghanistan.

The US Department of Defense in its report also said last month that “Afghan oriented militant groups, including the Taliban and Haqqani Network, retain freedom of action inside Pakistani territory and benefit from support from elements of the Pakistani Government.”

The report further added “Although Pakistani military operations have disrupted some militant sanctuaries, certain extremist groups—such as the Taliban and the Haqqani Network—were able to relocate and continue to operate in and from Pakistan. The United States continues to convey to Pakistan at all levels the importance of taking action against all terrorist and extremist groups.”

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS