Key ISIS leaders killed during clashes in Nangarhar province of Afghanistan

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 16 2017, 3:22 pm

Two key leaders of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group’s offshoot in Afghanistan, ISIS Khurasan, were killed during the clashes with the security forces in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said the incident took place late on Monday night in the vicinity of Haska Mina district after a group of insurgents launched an attack on the security posts and local houses.

The statement further added that one of the ISIS leaders killed during the clash has been identified as Khushal also famous as Hadi who was the military chief of a group of at least twenty ISIS insurgents in the area.

The other ISIS leader killed during the clashes has been identified as Israyel, the police commandment said, adding that four others were also wounded during the clashes.

According to the police commandment, the ISIS militants have also set on fire two houses of the local residents but no casualties were inflicted to the residents and security personnel.

The anti-government armed militant groups including the ISIS loyalists have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as anti-ISIS operation is under in Nangarhar province as the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

The broader role was granted amid concerns that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to expand foothold in the country and turn the eastern Nangarhar province into a regional operational hub for its fighters.

