Key ISIS leader Gul Agha killed in Zabul operations

By Khaama Press - Sun Mar 05 2017, 6:00 pm

A key leader of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group was killed during an operation of the Afghan Special Forces in southern Zabul province.

According to the local government officials, Gul Agha was among at least seventeen insurgents killed during the operation.

Provincial police chief Mirwais Noorzai said Gul Agha was originally a resident of eastern Nangarhar province and was actively involved in insurgency activities in Zabul province.

This comes as the Ministry of Defense (MoD) officials said Wednesday that seventeen ISIS loyalists were killed during a special military operation conducted by the Afghan forces in Arghandab district.

Zabul is among the relatively volatile provinces in southern Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents and other militants including ISIS loyalists are actively operating.

The local residents and tribal elders recently met with the government officials in Kabul to convey their concerns regarding the growing activities of the terror group in some restive districts of Zabul.

According to the tribal elders, the ISIS loyalists, comprising mostly foreign insurgents have started operations in Khak Afghan and other districts as the majority of them have shifted to the province with their families.

