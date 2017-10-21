Key ISIS leader and his fighters killed in US airstrike in Nangarhar

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 21 2017, 1:48 pm

A key leader of the ISIS terrorist group in Afghanistan was killed along with his companions in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The 201st Silab Corps of the Afghan National Army in the East said the militants were killed in the US drone strike in Achin district.

A statement by the Silab Corps said the US forces carried out airstrikes in Mamand area of the district on Friday, leaving at least ten insurgents dead.

The statement further added that the ISIS leader killed in the airstrike has been identified as Abu Tahir Al-Bajawari.

At least nine other militants accompanying Bajawari were also killed in the airstrike, the statement added.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

This comes as militants affiliated with the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group suffered heavy casualties in the similar airstrikes in this province last week.

The provincial police commandment in a statement said Wednesday that the latest airstrikes were carried out in the past 24 hours in Nazian and Achin districts of the province.

The statement further added that 23 ISIS militants were killed in total in the airstrikes and another militant was wounded.

The first airstrike was carried out using the unmanned aerial vehicles in Bandar Dara area of Achin district earlier today, leaving at least 11 militants dead, the statement said.

