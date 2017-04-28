Key ISIS leader among 45 killed in Nangarhar province

By Khaama Press - Fri Apr 28 2017, 10:43 am

At least forty five militants of the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group were killed during the clearance operations in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The Ministry of Defense (MoD) said the group’s leader in charge of communications and relations Qari Nafiz was among 36 killed during the airstrikes and ground clearance operations in Achin district.

Several hideouts and a tunnel used by ISIS militants were also destroyed during the operations.

MoD further added that 9 ISIS militants were killed and two others were wounded during a separate operation conducted in Haska Mina district.

According to MoD, the operation in Haska Mina involved airstrikes but no further details were given if the airstrike was carried out by the US forces or the Afghan Air Force.

Nangarhar is among the relatively calm provinces in eastern Afghanistan but the anti-government armed militant groups have recently increased their insurgency activities in some parts of the province during the recent years.

Both the Afghan and US forces conducted regular strikes against the loyalists of the terror group in this province.

The increased raids, usually involving drone strikes, by the US forces followed a broader role granted by the Obama administration earlier last year.

