Key ISIS figures involved in recent Kabul attacks arrested

By Khaama Press - Thu Dec 15 2016, 6:16 pm

Several key figures of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group involved in plotting and executing a number of deadly attacks in Kabul city, were arrested by the Afghan intelligence operatives.

The National Directorate of Security (NDS) said at a group of at least 10 people were arrested in connection to the previous attacks and a number of other attack plots in the capital.

A statement by NDS said the militants were involved in plotting and executing the deadly attack on Sakhi shrine in Kabul and another deadly attack on the VIP protection unit in Kabul city.

The statement further added that the group was looking to carry out more attacks on Shi’ite sites in Kabul city, including an attack on Karte Se mosque and a number of televisions, including Tolo tv, Shamshad, and Arian television network.

NDS said the group was also tasked to spark religious and ethnic tensions among the city residents, specifically the Shi’ite and Sunni followers of the capital by equipping them with the necessary equipings to spread their propaganda.

The anti-government armed militant groups have not commented regarding the report so far.

The recent deadly attacks by the loyalists of the terror group include a coordinate suicide attack on Baqir-ul-Uloom mosque, Sakhi shrine, peaceful demonstration in Deh Mazang area, and some other deadly attacks that left dozens of people dead and hundreds of others wounded.

