Key Hezb-e-Islami prisoner stabbed to death in Kabul prison

By Khaama Press - Sat Oct 14 2017, 5:16 pm

A key member of the Hezb-e-Islami imprisoned in Pul-e-Charkhi prison in Kabul has been stabbed to death, the party said Saturday.

According to a statement by the cultural department of Hezb-e-Islami, the Hezb-e-Islami member Mawlavi Mohammad Waziri was stabbed to death by another prisoner in the jail.

The statement further added that Mawlavi Wazir was originally a resident of Helmand province and was a key ally of the Hezb-e-Islami who was serving in the prison.

Mawlavi Wazir was initially injured in the attack and succumbed to his injuries after he was taken to the clinic for the treatment.

The party accuses certain guards of the prison and other prisoners in the attack in Mawlavi Wazir.

According to Hezb-e-Islami, another person was also wounded in the attack.

According to reports, scores of prisoners belonging to Hezb-e-Islami are currently serving in the key jails of the country, including the central Pul-e-Charkhiprison.

The latest incident involving the brutal murder of a key member of Hezb-e-Islami came as efforts are underway to release the prisoners of the party under a peace agreement signed with the government in September last year.

