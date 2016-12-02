Key district fully cleared of ISIS militants, Nangarhar officials claim

By Khaama Press - Fri Dec 02 2016, 8:56 am

The key Pacher Agam district has been fully cleared of the loyalists of Islamic State of Iraq and Syria (ISIS) terrorist group, the local officials said.

The officials further added that the operations were jointly conducted by the Afghan National Police, Public Order Police, Local Police, Border Police, and the Afghan intelligence operatives.

The Afghan forces also confiscated various types of light and heavy weapons including rockets, rocket launchers, and landmines during the operations, the officials added.

The local security officials said the clearance operations will continue until Nangarhar province is fully cleared of ISIS militants.

The loyalists of the terror group have not commented regarding the report so far.

The operations were launched amid concerns that the ISIS loyalists have been attempting to gain foothold in the strategic Pacher Agam district in a bid to expand their presence and operations in this province.

The deputy house speaker of the Afghan parliament Zahir Qadir earlier warned that the loyalists of the terror group are attempting to establish the Khurasan Caliphate in Afghanistan and are busy expanding their presence in some of the difficult terrains of the country.

Speaking during a session of the parliament late in the month of October, Qadir warned that the group will become successful in establishing the caliphate if they managed to seize control of Tora Bora in Nangarhar.

He said the loyalists of the terror group have managed to take control of a strategic area in Pacher Agam district.

According to Qadir, the area is a few hundred meters away from Tora Bora and the loyalists of the terror group will become successful if their attempts if they managed to expand foothold in Tora Bora.

