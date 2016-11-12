Key Afghan ministers face parliament voting on budget expenditure

By Khaama Press - Sat Nov 12 2016, 12:15 pm

Several Afghan ministers are at risk of being dismissed by the Afghan parliament for failing to spend less than 70 percent of their development budget.

Lawmakers in the Lower House of the Parliament, Wolesi Jirga, said they will summon 17 ministers who have failed to spend their development budget properly.

Key Afghan ministers, including the Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani, Minister of Public Works Mahmood Baligh, and Minister of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs & Disabled Nasreen Oryakhel were summoned today to brief the lawmakers regarding the budget expenditure.

The lawmakers will also cast votes for each of the ministers they summon to approve or dismiss them from their position.

MP Bashir Ahmad Tayanj said last week that three ministers will be summoned each day from Saturday until Thursday, warning that the ministers failing to provide satisfactory briefing would face dismissal by the parliament.

Minister Rabbani told lawmakers today that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs has managed to spend 74 percent of the budget allocate to the ministry in the fiscal year 1394.

Rabbani further added that the development budget allocated for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs was AFN 7.7 million.

Minister Oryakhel said the Ministry of Labor, Social Affairs, Martyrs & Disabled is having 11 projects in the pipeline, including five voluntary projects and 6 are involuntary funded by the World Bank.

She blamed the outside circles as the main reason creating barriers for the expenditure of the development budget but did not elaborate further while blaming the instability as the other reason prohibiting the proper implementation of development budget.

