Kazakhstan vows to support Afghan forces, provide satellite technology support

By Khaama Press - Tue Oct 31 2017, 1:55 pm

Kazakhstan has vowed to provide support in different sectors to Afghanistan specifically in defense sector and satellite technology to combat terrorism and drugs.

The defense minister and aerospace industry of Kazakhstan Beibut Atamkulov on Monday visited Kabul and met with President Mohammad Ashraf Ghani to help kick off practical cooperation in defense and other fields between the two countries, according to the Office of the President, ARG Palace.

President Ghani thanked the government of Kazakhstan for supporting Afghanistan, specifically in providing training support to the civilian and military cadets of the country.

Calling the visit of Kazakh delegation led by miniser Atamkulov as an important step, President Ghani thanked Kazakhstan for their commitment to help repair the military equipment and helicopters of the Afghan AirForce.

He called on the officials of the two countries to joint take practical steps in this regard.

According to ARG Palace, Minister Atamkulov has visited Kabul on the instructions of the president of Kazakhstan to operationalize the commitments made between the leaders of the two countries during President Ghani’s visit to the country.

Minister Atamkulov thanked the Afghan nation and security forces for fighting the terrorism on the frontline and vowed full support in different sectors to Afghanistan.

He said Kazakhstan can also support Afghanistan through satellite technology to be used in agriculture, mines, water management, fighting drugs trafficking and terrorism.

