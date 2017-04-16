Karzai’s criticism goes too far, will not serve Afghanistan’s interests: Khalilzad

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 16 2017, 6:20 pm

The former US Ambassador to Afghanistan Zalmay Khalilzad has said the criticism by the former Afghan President Hamid Karzai goes too far and will not serve the interests of Afghanistan.

Khalilzad who has also served as US Ambassador to Iraq and UN, said the criticism will also not advance peace in the country.

Karzai declared a hard stance against the United States on Saturday as he was speaking during a gathering in Kabul.

He strongly condemned the use of GBU-43 bomb also referred to as the Mother of All Bombs in eastern Nangarhar province of Afghanistan.

The former President vowed to step up efforts in a bid to oust the US military from the country following the massive airstrike in Achin Nangarhar against ISIS terrorists involving the non-nuclear GBU-43 bomb.

He slammed the government for allowing the US forces to carry out the strike and insisted that the move would be a national treason if the government had approved the use of the massive bomb.

The remarks by Karzai followed despite the Afghan government said it was in the loop when the airstrike was carried out.

The Afghan government has not formally reacted to the harsh criticism of Karzai but the Presidential Palace in a Twitter post said “Every Afghan has the right to speak their mind. This is a country of free speech.”

The local tribal elders in eastern Nangarhar province said they welcome any operations that result into the elimination of ISIS terrorists from the region.

