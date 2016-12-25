Karzai wishes Sharif on his birthday, calling Pak nation as ‘brother’

By Khaama Press - Sun Dec 25 2016, 2:51 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai joined the Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to wish the Pakistani Prime Nawaz Sharif on his birthday.

“Honourable Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif sahib, happy birthday! Best wishes to you and the brotherly people of Pakistan,” Karzai said in a Twitter post.

Earlier, the Indian Prime Minister published similar Twitter post, saying “Birthday wishes to Pakistan PM Mr Nawaz Sharif. I pray for his long and healthy life.”

This comes as tensions remain high between India and Pakistan, mainly due to war against terrorism and cross-border incursions.

On the other hand, the relations between Kabul and Islamabad also witnessed some low during the recent months.

The Afghan officials are saying that the leadership councils of the Afghan militant groups are based in Peshawar and Quetta cities of Pakistan, slamming the country’s officials for remaining reckless to act against the groups which are planning and coordinating attacks in Afghanistan.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Afghanistan summoned the Pakistani Ambassador last week to lodge a protest against the resumption of artillery shelling by Pakistani military and militia forces.

According to the Afghan officials, the Pakistani envoy was summoned after rockets were fired in Maruf district of Kandahar and Sarkano district of Kunar.

