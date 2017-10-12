Karzai warns of growing US-Russia rivalry in Afghanistan, slams Taliban for destructions

By Khaama Press - Thu Oct 12 2017, 1:09 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai warned regarding the growing rivalries between the United States and Russia in Afghanistan as he once again reiterated his opposition towards the new US strategy for Afghanistan and South Asia.

Speaking to reporters during a press conference in Kabul, Karzai the United States and Russia were engaged in rivalries against each other during the Jihad times against the Soviet forces.

However, he said the rivalries still exist and continue to grow in the country with the Afghan people suffering from the continued war and violence.

He also slammed the Taliban group for their so-called holy war and said he has sent a letter to them to stop violence.

According to Karzai, the Taliban-led insurgency continues to harm and destroy the Afghan people only.

In other parts of his speech, Karzai said a Loya Jirga (Grand Council Meeting of the elders) should be convened to discuss the new US strategy.

The United States announced its new policy for Afghanistan and South Asia late in August and vowed to continue suppressing the militant and terrorist groups, a move which was widely welcomed by the Afghan officials.

However, Karzai says the new US strategy of the United States does not accompany a message for peace and stability.

