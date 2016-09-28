Karzai under fire for supportive remarks towards Taliban group

By Khaama Press - Wed Sep 28 2016, 5:04 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai being under criticims is not new specifically for his stance against the Taliban group but the objections have been on the rise during the recent days for his latest interview where he said the group can have control of the parts of the country similar as other Afghans.

The Chief Executive Officer Abdullah Abdullah sharply cricitized Karzai for his remarks and emphasized that the former President should respond to the nation for his remarks.

The majority of the Afghan people have long been criticizing Karzai for calling the Taliban group as ‘brothers’ despite the group is accused of the majority of civilian casualties in the country.

Questioning Karzai’s remarks which he delivered during an interview with BBc Afghanistan service, Abdullah said the 13 years of presidency of Karzai was also not legitimate.

Abdullah made the remarks to respond to Karzai’s criticism of the ongoing fight against insurgency where he said the use of force against the Taliban group is not legitimate.

In his interview with BBC, Karzaid said he had banned the US forces to carry out airstrikes, insisting that only Afghans were killed in such raids under different names, pointing towards Taliban.

The US forces in Afghanistan resumed airstrikes and support to the Afghan forces earlier this year amid deteriorating security situation in the country led by the Taliban group.

The government of national unity also allowed the Afghan forces to use heavy weaponry against the Taliban group including the use of artillery which was banned during the Karzai administration.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS