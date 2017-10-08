Karzai to ask govt leaders for Loya Jirga regarding new US strategy

By Khaama Press - Sun Oct 08 2017, 10:31 am

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai is expected to ask the Afghan government to convene a Loya Jirga, grand council of the tribal elders, to discuss the new US strategy for Afghanistan.

In an interview with the BBC Pashto service, Karzai said he will ask the government leaders in coming to call for a loya Jirga.

Karzai further added that the Loya Jirga should review the new US strategy and next steps should be taken based on the decisions of the Afghan people.

He reiterated his previous stance regarding the new US strategy and said he still opposes the strategy of Washington for Afghanistan and South Asia.

According to Karzai, the new US strategy is against the interests of the region and the country.

The former Afghan President also opposes with the involvement of India for the implementation of the new US strategy.

Speaking to reports in London last week, Karzai said India should not be pulled into the US’ approach to Afghanistan, warning that the new US approach was part of a “bigger strategic game” that would not bring peace to the region.

Karzai further added that India should maintain its own and independent approach towards Afghanistan considering the national interests of both the nations.

