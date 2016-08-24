Karzai says Loya Jirga key to resolve the current political deadlock

By Khaama Press - Wed Aug 24 2016, 3:11 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai has said the Loya Jirga could help resolve the current political issues in the country as deadlock persists between President Ghani and Chief Executive Officer Abdullha Abdullah regarding the agreement on Government National Unity.

In interview with Radio Free Europe/Rado Liberty, Karzai said the tradiional Loya Jigar should be organized to be find out a solution regarding the current political deadlock in the country.

Karzai further added that Afghanistan is a country of ‘Jigars’ or gathering of local tribbal elders to resolve issues such as the current deadlock between President Ghani and CEO Abdullah.

According to Karzai, the traditional Jirga could help resolve the issue which would in the better of the two leaders of the unity government if constituational Loya Jigar could not be organized.

The remarks by Karzai came as President Ghani and CEO Abdullah are still at odds as the unity government has completed its two years sicne its formation.

CEO Abdullah accused President Ghani for remaining unfit for the office ealier this month as he alleged that the President does not have time for his CEO to discuss the main issues of the government.

The unity government was formed following a mediation by US Secretary of State John Kerry as the country was put on the brink of a political crisis following the controversial presidential election in 2014 which was marred by massive fraud allegations.

However, Kerry said earlier in April this year that the duration of the Afghan National Unity Government is five years, ruling out speculations that the agreement ends at the end of two years since its formation.

“There is no end to this agreement at the end of two years or in six months from now. This agreement ends – this is an agreement for a unity government, the duration of which is five years,” Kerry said in a press conference with President Ghani in April.

