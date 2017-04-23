Karzai says can no longer call Taliban brothers after army base attack

By Khaama Press - Sun Apr 23 2017, 4:15 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai said he can no longer call the Taliban militants as brothers after the barbaric attack on the Shaheen army corps in Balkh province.

Speaking during a press conference in Kabul, Karzai called on Taliban to stop committing atrocities against the Afghan nation.

He said each move and each bullet fired by the Taliban insurgents serve the interests of the outsiders who are pursuing their specific goals and interests in the instability of the country.

The former President also warned that the specific circles are working in the country to spark ethnic tensions among the Afghan people as he insisted that the Afghan people should get closer than any other time to maintain unity.

Karzai once again raised his voice against the use of the Mother of All Bombs in Achin district of Nangarhar and said he has taken his votes back which he had casted for the government of national unity, protesting against the government for allowing the use of the massive bomb.

However, Karzai said he attended the funeral ceremony in ARG Palace to show solidarity with the Afghan nation and pay respect to the victims of the base attack in Balkh.

The Afghan government declared a nationwide national day of mourning after the attack on Shaheen corps base in Balkh.

According to reports, more than 100 people lost their lives in the attack although the exact number has not been confirmed by the government so far.

