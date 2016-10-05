Karzai reluctant to endorse Pakistan as ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’

By Khaama Press - Wed Oct 05 2016, 2:32 pm

The former Afghan President Hamid Karzai appeared reluctant to endorse the move to label Pakistan as ‘State Sponsor of Terrorism’ as he considered the goodwill of Pakistani people towards the Afghan people.

In an exclusive with Times Now TV, Karzai emphasized on the role of the Pakistani people for hosting millions of Afghan refugees as he was asked if he would support to label Pakistan as ‘State Sponsors of Pakistan’.

The former Afghan President said ‘Well, see Pakistan is not only the Pakistani government or the Pakistan military establishment.

Pakistan is also the people of Pakistan and nearly 200 million people of Pakistan who are victims of terrorism as much as Afghanistan is India is. So, I wish the people of Pakistan will and I would never want to use a word or an action that would in any manner that would reduce the peace prosperity and the dignity of people of Pakistan.”

Karzai further added “But in regard to the establishment of Pakistan and as regard to the military we should do all we can and to bring them to recognizing that there is a different way in behaving with neigbors and that way is a civilized and peaceful relation.”

This comes as two powerful American lawmakers introduced an act in the US House of Representatives late last month to designate Pakistan a State Sponsor of terrorism.

Congressman Ted Poe, who is Chairman of the House Subcommittee on Terrorism, said “It is time we stopped paying Pakistan for its betrayal and designate it for what it is: a state sponsor of terrorism.”

The act, Pakistan State Sponsor of Terrorism Designation’ (HR 6069) has been introduced by Republican Poe along with Congressman Dana Rohrabacher of the Democratic Party, who is Ranking member of this influential Congressional Committee on terrorism.

Poe further added “Not only is Pakistan an untrustworthy ally, Islamabad has also aided and abetted enemies of the US for years.”

“From harboring Osama bin Laden to its cozy relationship with the Haqqani network, there is more than enough evidence to determine whose side Pakistan is on in the War on Terror. And it’s not America’s,” he alleged.

According to Poe, the bill will require the Obama Administration to formally answer this question.

The President must issue a report within 90 days of passage detailing whether or not Pakistan has provided support for international terrorism, he said.

Follow Khaama Press (KP) | Afghan News Agency on Twitter, become a fan on Facebook. Stay updated via RSS